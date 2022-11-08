 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

Gold Rush: The Game update for 8 November 2022

Patch 1.5.8.15125

Share · View all patches · Build 9870998 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Season 24 Patch

Season 24 features:

  • [adjusted for the current season] Quest for chests: We’ve placed 22 chests for you to find on River Town and all throughout the map. Finding each one and retrieving its contents will reward you with a buff to one of your attributes.
  • [added] Nighthawk Parcel rent price is set to $0.
  • [added] Nuggets from drilling are capped at 1400 oz.
  • [added] Leaderboards mode has a temporary 30% water and fuel discount, valid until the end of Season 24.
  • [removed] River Town rent price has been returned to its default value.

Additional changes:

Small visual improvements and tweaks.

Feel free to join us on our Discord server:
https://discordapp.com/invite/goldrush-thegame

https://store.steampowered.com/app/451340/Gold_Rush_The_Game/

Changed files in this update

Gold Rush: The Game Depot Depot 451341
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Find out how you can contribute.
Open link