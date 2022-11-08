Patch 1.5.8.15125

Season 24 Patch
Season 24 features:
- [adjusted for the current season] Quest for chests: We’ve placed 22 chests for you to find on River Town and all throughout the map. Finding each one and retrieving its contents will reward you with a buff to one of your attributes.
- [added] Nighthawk Parcel rent price is set to $0.
- [added] Nuggets from drilling are capped at 1400 oz.
- [added] Leaderboards mode has a temporary 30% water and fuel discount, valid until the end of Season 24.
- [removed] River Town rent price has been returned to its default value.
Additional changes:
Small visual improvements and tweaks.
