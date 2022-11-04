 Skip to content

FORTRESS DEFENDER update for 4 November 2022

Fix patch has been released.

Patchnotes via Steam Community

・Tutorial implemented (Japanese version)
・Enemy bullets can be destroyed on "harder" difficulty levels.

