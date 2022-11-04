・Tutorial implemented (Japanese version)
・Enemy bullets can be destroyed on "harder" difficulty levels.
FORTRESS DEFENDER update for 4 November 2022
Fix patch has been released.
Patchnotes via Steam Community
FORTRESS DEFENDER デポ windows Depot 1741731
Changed files in this update