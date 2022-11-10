 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

Hunt: Showdown update for 10 November 2022

Hotfix #3 for Update 1.10

Share · View all patches · Build 9870934 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

  • Fixed a window in First Testimonial Church that a Player could not vault correctly.
  • Fixed an issue with the Private Eye’s glove changing its color after some distance.
  • Fixed an issue with the iron sights view of the Swamp Dredge Romero.
  • Fixed an Italian localization issue that caused the English texts to be displayed for the Stalker Beetle description in the Book of Weapons.
  • Fixed an issue with the texture on The Scythe throwing axes.
  • Fixed an issue with Mama Maye’s hands blocking part of the view when looking through the spyglass.
  • Fixed an issue that caused the Stalker Beetle 'Out of Range' text to be always displayed in English, even after selecting another language.
  • Fixed several issues with Deckhand’s textures and animations.
  • Fixed an issue with the new loading screen picture for the Stalker Beetle being overly bright/oversaturated compared to other pictures.
  • Fixed several Italian localization issues in the Book of Monsters and Book of Weapons.
  • Fixed an issue with too much spacing in the Chinese translation of The Penitent's description in "Store - DLC" tab.
  • Fixed an issue with Seven Sights Sparks Sniper being incorrectly displayed as a purchasable item. It is now correctly displayed as a Twitch Drop item.
  • Fixed an issue with the Player’s pose when a Stalker Beetle was equipped.
  • Fixed an issue with the Blood Bond value & "Not Available" texts overlapping in the "Legendary Hunters" tab.
  • Fixed an issue that blocked progress in the “Find Envelopes” summon.
  • Fixed an issue causing a “Failure” banner to be displayed when a player was still in the mission after all bounty has extracted.
  • Fixed an issue that blocked a Player from purchasing weapons even after unlocking them.
  • Fixed an issue with the textures of The Reaper.
  • Fixed an issue that caused Players to get pulled into South American servers even though they have not manually selected it as secondary region.
  • Fixed an issue with the Crown & King charm mount looking like it’s about to fall off.
  • Fixed an issue when a Black Market bundle was sold out, a price of 0 Bloodbonds appeared.
  • Fixed an issue that caused no notification to appear and no time reduction to be applied after all bounties are extracted.
  • Fixed an issue with the back buttons in roster respec, roster traits, and roster equipment screen linking to the lobby instead of to the roster overview screen.

~ The Hunt Team

Changed files in this update

Code Depot 594651
  • Loading history…
Assets Depot 594652
  • Loading history…
Localization Depot 594653
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Find out how you can contribute.
Open link