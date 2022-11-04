- The computer AI will now be more aggressive with attacks, especially earlier in the game.
- Fixed an issue with computer AI that could delay placing some banners.
- Increased initial power and added an additional wave of enemies for 8th campaign board.
- Added some additional enemies to 9th campaign board.
- Fixed objective for 9th campaign board, which did not award the entire power amount.
- Tweaked description for some campaign objectives.
- Updated version to 2.2.2.7.
Pursuit of Power 2 : The Chaos Dimension update for 4 November 2022
More aggressive computer AI and some campaign improvements
Patchnotes via Steam Community
