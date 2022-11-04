 Skip to content

Pursuit of Power 2 : The Chaos Dimension update for 4 November 2022

More aggressive computer AI and some campaign improvements

4 November 2022

  • The computer AI will now be more aggressive with attacks, especially earlier in the game.
  • Fixed an issue with computer AI that could delay placing some banners.
  • Increased initial power and added an additional wave of enemies for 8th campaign board.
  • Added some additional enemies to 9th campaign board.
  • Fixed objective for 9th campaign board, which did not award the entire power amount.
  • Tweaked description for some campaign objectives.
  • Updated version to 2.2.2.7.

