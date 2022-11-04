 Skip to content

I'm on Observation Duty 3 update for 4 November 2022

AZERTY-keyboard support

Share · View all patches · Build 9870774 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

I'm on Observation Duty 3 now supports AZERTY-keyboards.

