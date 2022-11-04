 Skip to content

Hotel Magnate update for 4 November 2022

Hotfix: v0.8.7.12

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Fixes:

  • Fixed an issue where some objects were not being cleaned by staff
  • Fixed the issue where the game was not always launching on Mac

Changes:

  • Added 45-degree furniture rotation (Shift + R/T)
  • Made the heatmap filter buttons more visible when active
  • Added buttons to order templates by creation date + name
  • Guest list and staff list in the management menu will focus the camera on the human and open the detail menu when locating
  • Added support for Ultra-wide screen resolutions

