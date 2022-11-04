Hotfix: v0.8.7.12
Fixes:
- Fixed an issue where some objects were not being cleaned by staff
- Fixed the issue where the game was not always launching on Mac
Changes:
- Added 45-degree furniture rotation (Shift + R/T)
- Made the heatmap filter buttons more visible when active
- Added buttons to order templates by creation date + name
- Guest list and staff list in the management menu will focus the camera on the human and open the detail menu when locating
- Added support for Ultra-wide screen resolutions
