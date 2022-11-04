 Skip to content

SCP: Escape Together update for 4 November 2022

Version 0.4.5-alptha

4 November 2022

Welcome to Version 0.4.5-alpha, featuring a few new minor features and another slew of bug fixes!

Changelog

Features

  • Added a reload cooldown to the serverlist.
  • Server admins can now run the "Playerinfo" command from their server console.
  • The roundlock button is now only visible if you have permission for it in the admin menu.
  • Added a "Gateway" system, this will provide realtime updates of playercounts, etc. The server, lobby, and friends list will now update realtime so users no longer have to spam the refresh button.
  • Improved Relay intergration with backend services to provide better functionality ingame.
  • Implemented the Entrance zone achievement.
  • The Start screen monitor will now close when the round is starting.
  • Added a button in the Admin menu to toggle Heavy-Entrance checkpoint lockdown.

Bug Fixes

  • Fix the airlock trigger not triggering all the time.
  • Fixed checkboxes not actually applying in settings. (Report #124)
  • Fixed Achievements related to entering zones not working (Report #125)
  • SCP-939's sounds should now only play if you are in the same room as it, or are close to it. (Report #88)
  • Fixed the entrance checkpoint lockdown monitor not displaying text (Report #104)

API Changes

  • Refactored all events to use Player::Get.
  • Added an api to open a link on a client (the client asks for permission from the player first). (Player::OpenUrl)
  • Added Player.Get(Transform) allowing you to get a player based on their Transform.
  • Converted all events to a new system for invoking events internally, this should not affect plugins.
  • Added Player::ChatColor.
  • Added Player::Room
  • Plugin debug logs now use the Debug log config from the server.
  • Add Player::Heal
  • Improved Exceptions.

