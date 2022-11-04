Version 0.4.5-alptha

Welcome to Version 0.4.5-alpha, featuring a few new minor features and another slew of bug fixes!
Changelog
Features
- Added a reload cooldown to the serverlist.
- Server admins can now run the "Playerinfo" command from their server console.
- The roundlock button is now only visible if you have permission for it in the admin menu.
- Added a "Gateway" system, this will provide realtime updates of playercounts, etc. The server, lobby, and friends list will now update realtime so users no longer have to spam the refresh button.
- Improved Relay intergration with backend services to provide better functionality ingame.
- Implemented the Entrance zone achievement.
- The Start screen monitor will now close when the round is starting.
- Added a button in the Admin menu to toggle Heavy-Entrance checkpoint lockdown.
Bug Fixes
- Fix the airlock trigger not triggering all the time.
- Fixed checkboxes not actually applying in settings. (Report #124)
- Fixed Achievements related to entering zones not working (Report #125)
- SCP-939's sounds should now only play if you are in the same room as it, or are close to it. (Report #88)
- Fixed the entrance checkpoint lockdown monitor not displaying text (Report #104)
API Changes
- Refactored all events to use Player::Get.
- Added an api to open a link on a client (the client asks for permission from the player first). (Player::OpenUrl)
- Added Player.Get(Transform) allowing you to get a player based on their Transform.
- Converted all events to a new system for invoking events internally, this should not affect plugins.
- Added Player::ChatColor.
- Added Player::Room
- Plugin debug logs now use the Debug log config from the server.
- Add Player::Heal
- Improved Exceptions.
