Age of Jura - Release v1.0.1

Age of Jura - Release Notes - v1.0.1
Build ID: 9870430
- Bugfix: The top-centered icon for Wood and Coal do not show the '+ {nr} Health' anymore when hovering over it (only at the bottom when a firepit is selected)
Changed files in this update