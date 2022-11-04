 Skip to content

Age of Jura update for 4 November 2022

Age of Jura - Release v1.0.1

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Age of Jura - Release Notes - v1.0.1

Build ID: 9870430

  • Bugfix: The top-centered icon for Wood and Coal do not show the '+ {nr} Health' anymore when hovering over it (only at the bottom when a firepit is selected)

