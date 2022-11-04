-Dialog and text corrections
-Ability balancing
-Weapon and armor balancing
-Enemy balancing
-Level progression balancing
-Additional side quest and non-main story line content added
The Benza RPG update for 4 November 2022
Ver. 3.5 is released!
-Dialog and text corrections
Some depots below may not display changed files because our bot does not own the specific depot or game.
Game can be donated with a key, by sending a gift, or using curator system.
- Loading history…
Changed files in this update