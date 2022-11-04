 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

The Benza RPG update for 4 November 2022

Ver. 3.5 is released!

Share · View all patches · Build 9870382 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

-Dialog and text corrections
-Ability balancing
-Weapon and armor balancing
-Enemy balancing
-Level progression balancing
-Additional side quest and non-main story line content added

Changed files in this update

The Benza RPG Content Depot 1449372
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Find out how you can contribute.
Open link