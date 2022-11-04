 Skip to content

Warlocks Quarry update for 4 November 2022

Update 4th November 2022

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Increased mouse speed adjustment range.

You can cancel the searching wait for loot containers.

Rendering issue on some graphics cards for some loot.

