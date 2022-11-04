EA版本11月更新列表

11月4日 v1.1.32
「历史详细」界面已重制。
修复了游戏记时的错误，以前记录的是在当前幕的时间。
不过已经产生的记录中，错误的游戏记时已无法恢复。
试图修复以下问题：火焰猫燐额外回合引爆怨灵导致的问题，怨灵以0血状态存活。
