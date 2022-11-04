 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

Touhou: Lost Branch of Legend update for 4 November 2022

EA版本11月更新列表

Share · View all patches · Build 9869939 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

11月4日 v1.1.32

「历史详细」界面已重制。

修复了游戏记时的错误，以前记录的是在当前幕的时间。
不过已经产生的记录中，错误的游戏记时已无法恢复。

试图修复以下问题：火焰猫燐额外回合引爆怨灵导致的问题，怨灵以0血状态存活。

Changed files in this update

Depot 1140152
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Find out how you can contribute.
Open link