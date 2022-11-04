 Skip to content

Retro Commander update for 4 November 2022

Update 2.7.69 - Bugfix Attempt Mac OS with M1 CPU

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Bugfix Attempt for Mac OS /w M1 CPU (again).

Changed files in this update

Retro Commander Depot WIN64 Depot 338822
Retro Commander Depot MAC64 Depot 338823
Retro Commander Depot LIN64 Depot 338825
