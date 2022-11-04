 Skip to content

Sky Captain's Return update for 4 November 2022

Patch 1.0.3

Patchnotes via Steam Community

This patch only includes some QoL improvements, to make Turrets & Antiair more visible in darker maps.

Have fun!

