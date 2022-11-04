SpritePile 2.0.1

Hello and happy pre-holidays to everyone!

Today is a wonderful day and one where I have great news! At last an update for SpritePile 2.0 has arrived!

For starters let's take a look at the new UI design and be aware that you can actually resize the various elements of it as well.

The 3D preview has also received huge improvements to both visuals fidelity and performance!

Feedback

I've been listening to everyone's feedback for a while now and really gave it time to sink in. I feel that the current state of this product warrants its price and value to owners of the original SpritePile (which is now free). If you would like to see more improvements please voice them to me!