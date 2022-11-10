 Skip to content

Screeps: Arena update for 10 November 2022

Version 0.1.17 patch notes

Screeps: Arena update for 10 November 2022

Version 0.1.17 patch notes

Patchnotes via Steam Community
Client version 0.1.17
  • 🚸 UI improvements around the game, primarily reducing a visual noise
  • 🚚 changed default URL scheme for shared games
Game API changes
  • ✨ introduced Creep.spawning and StructureSpawn.spawning properties

