Version 0.1.17 patch notes

Client version 0.1.17
- 🚸 UI improvements around the game, primarily reducing a visual noise
- 🚚 changed default URL scheme for shared games
Game API changes
- ✨ introduced Creep.spawning and StructureSpawn.spawning properties
