与我签订契约，成为救世勇者吧！ update for 4 November 2022

Update Log # 11 - v.0.6.20

Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Card adjustment

Axeman Card
  • Fire element==effect changed to 4/6 point attack. Battle roar makes a friendly element attack+2/3, lasting for one battle
  • Long sight element==effect changed to 6/8 point attack, draw 1/2 card and discard 1/2 card
Archer Card
  • Arrow bag expansion==add new cards, the effect is, increase the upper hand limit by+2/4

artifact adjustment

New universal growth artifact
  • Blue Tearstone==Every reshuffle, the maximum energy+1, lasting for one battle
  • Yellow Moonstone==every 10 cards drawn, get one yellow moon blessing (energy+1, draw 1 card)
New Archer growth artifact
  • Tracking feathers==aim+2 for every 7 cards created (increase the power of tracking arrows)
  • Dexterous Feather==every 40 points of damage caused by the brave, Dexterity+1, lasting for one battle
  • Jinzhi Feather==every 4 skill cards used, the fourth card power+4, lasting for one battle
Other artifact adjustment
  • Element ring==new artifact, the effect is, element affinity+1
  • Power Fist==The effect is adjusted to: every 10 elements summoned, you can obtain a power doubling card that can only be used in this round

Other

  • The growth artifact can be viewed normally in the atlas
  • Display shows both the number of hands and the maximum number of hands

BUG repair

  • Bugs missing warning statements when the shop does not buy enough gold coins for cards

