Update Log # 11 - v.0.6.20

Card adjustment
Axeman Card
- Fire element==effect changed to 4/6 point attack. Battle roar makes a friendly element attack+2/3, lasting for one battle
- Long sight element==effect changed to 6/8 point attack, draw 1/2 card and discard 1/2 card
Archer Card
- Arrow bag expansion==add new cards, the effect is, increase the upper hand limit by+2/4
artifact adjustment
New universal growth artifact
- Blue Tearstone==Every reshuffle, the maximum energy+1, lasting for one battle
- Yellow Moonstone==every 10 cards drawn, get one yellow moon blessing (energy+1, draw 1 card)
New Archer growth artifact
- Tracking feathers==aim+2 for every 7 cards created (increase the power of tracking arrows)
- Dexterous Feather==every 40 points of damage caused by the brave, Dexterity+1, lasting for one battle
- Jinzhi Feather==every 4 skill cards used, the fourth card power+4, lasting for one battle
Other artifact adjustment
- Element ring==new artifact, the effect is, element affinity+1
- Power Fist==The effect is adjusted to: every 10 elements summoned, you can obtain a power doubling card that can only be used in this round
Other
- The growth artifact can be viewed normally in the atlas
- Display shows both the number of hands and the maximum number of hands
BUG repair
- Bugs missing warning statements when the shop does not buy enough gold coins for cards
