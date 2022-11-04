 Skip to content

Coronation update for 4 November 2022

Patch 0.27.3

Patch 0.27.3

Last edited by Wendy

Fixes:

  • Villager friendship and relationship score not showing properly.
  • Villagers not eating continuously while standing.
  • Villagers not prioritizing their ranged weapons after doing melee.
  • Villagers not automatically assigned to a newly built banner.
  • Unable to build foundations in between other foundations.
  • Zombie reinforcements being triggered without a 2 minute cooldown.
  • Unintended "Basic Empty" and gold coins of different rarities showing up in mobs' loot bags.
  • Chat message showing villagers dying from hunger instead of being killed.
  • Camp mobs not breaking aggressiveness when far away from their camps.

