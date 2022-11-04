Patch 0.27.3

Fixes:
- Villager friendship and relationship score not showing properly.
- Villagers not eating continuously while standing.
- Villagers not prioritizing their ranged weapons after doing melee.
- Villagers not automatically assigned to a newly built banner.
- Unable to build foundations in between other foundations.
- Zombie reinforcements being triggered without a 2 minute cooldown.
- Unintended "Basic Empty" and gold coins of different rarities showing up in mobs' loot bags.
- Chat message showing villagers dying from hunger instead of being killed.
- Camp mobs not breaking aggressiveness when far away from their camps.
Changed files in this update