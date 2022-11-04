+ 40 animations, + Daz3D Genesis 9 avatar support

I have made by your requests:
-
Daz3D Genesis 9 avatar support
-
Increased avatars drop down size
-
40 animations (more details in the Discord https://discord.gg/kJGy2NrxRT )
Rooms DLC update:
- Fix of Apartments 003 scene
