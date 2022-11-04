Training and Co-op Fixes

Another batch of fixes and improvements.
- Fixed the training mission's erroneous footprints signs.
- Added signs to training mission to make it more clear that not all bones/footprints will yield evidence.
- Made hover text more readable.
- Improved item highlight effect.
- Replaced knife model.
- Fixed issue with job board items not displaying the correct text.
- Fixed issue with job board items not synchronizing to co-op clients.
- Changed lobby door to be an interactable.
- Fixed issue with monster not spawning where it should.
- Fixed bug with footprints and remains not spawning the correct number due to player count.
Changed files in this update