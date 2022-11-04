 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

Snipe Hunt update for 4 November 2022

Training and Co-op Fixes

Share · View all patches · Build 9868933 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Another batch of fixes and improvements.

  • Fixed the training mission's erroneous footprints signs.
  • Added signs to training mission to make it more clear that not all bones/footprints will yield evidence.
  • Made hover text more readable.
  • Improved item highlight effect.
  • Replaced knife model.
  • Fixed issue with job board items not displaying the correct text.
  • Fixed issue with job board items not synchronizing to co-op clients.
  • Changed lobby door to be an interactable.
  • Fixed issue with monster not spawning where it should.
  • Fixed bug with footprints and remains not spawning the correct number due to player count.

Changed files in this update

Depot 1975371
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Find out how you can contribute.
Open link