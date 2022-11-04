 Skip to content

SGS Korean War update for 4 November 2022

Balancing Fix

Build 9868825

Patchnotes via Steam Community
  • Increased Heavy Trenches resistance (to 6), morale (to 4) and gave them anti-tank ability.
  • (Minor) Trenches resistance increased from 2 to 3.
  • Reduced minefield stacking to 0
  • Removed the Battle Morale effect of Air Support phases to offset the power of air superiority a bit.

