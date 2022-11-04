- Increased Heavy Trenches resistance (to 6), morale (to 4) and gave them anti-tank ability.
- (Minor) Trenches resistance increased from 2 to 3.
- Reduced minefield stacking to 0
- Removed the Battle Morale effect of Air Support phases to offset the power of air superiority a bit.
SGS Korean War update for 4 November 2022
Balancing Fix
Patchnotes via Steam Community
Some depots below may not display changed files because our bot does not own the specific depot or game.
Game can be donated with a key, by sending a gift, or using curator system.
- Loading history…
Changed files in this update