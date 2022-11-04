PATCH NOTES 1.8: Make New Friends

NEW Content:
- Hero: Kalder, the Outlaw Daemon was banished to this world and is spreading fear among both humans and demons. Kalder is a durable shooter with great scaling potential and constant high damage.
- Leveling Tips: Each Hero gets its default Leveling path, which you can check by pressing and holding 'C' key during the game. (All the player below 10 Level will get the tip window opened automatically after Level Up).
- Suggested Friends: you can find friends to play much easier, checking the suggested friend list in the Social Panel (the system will show you lastly active players who’ve got at least level 4).
- HAPPY HOURS - everyday for 2 specified hours you will get extra 75% Experience for playing Classic Mode. The starting hour will be different for regions, so that all players from each region will experience HAPPY HOURS at the same time!
Apostle Changes:
- Nocto - he was getting too tired for someone from beyond the grave.
Nocto was loosing too much stamina and couldn’t proc Witchcraft well, we fixed that.
Removed: Mage Card, Mage (5/5), Ghost (2/5)
Added: Focus Card, Focus (7)
Card Changes:
- Mobility - (5) We help Mimi players to stay in the Sudden Death circle longer ;) Too much mobility may cause big balance problems to other Abilities and build, so we tune down dashes. Extra Dash Speed: +75% -> +50%
- Fire - Don’t play with matches, cause you get burnt. The burns are really too serious to have fun playing against with healers. We reduce healing and regeneration debuff: 60%->30% to give healers more space to brief. We fixed the bug that caused burning to deal 16% too much damage.
- Barbarian - These conversion rates were way too barbaric… Barbarian Card changed to: “Apostle deals +1% damage for every 3 missing HP. Maximum bonus at 75 missing HP.”
Barbarian (1/5) changed to: “Missing Health threshold is increased by 15 (max 5 times). ”
Ability Changes:
- Fireball - last buffs were a little overtuned, so we decrease the damage a little bit: 15->12.
- Fireball - Level Ups changed form: “1. +20% Speed 2. -15% Cooldown 3. +40% Size 4. +25% Damage” to: “1. 20% Damage 2. -15% Cooldown 3. +40% Size 4. +20% Speed”
- Seismic Golem - Get ready for RUMBLEEEE!!! - Max damage from the fall increased: 20->30, but needs a really high fall.
- Mortal Chasers - activation max range decreased 425->400.
Changes & Bug Fixes:
- Game - Focus from Altar and Level Ups increased: 1.5 -> 2
- Client - fix Hero and Skin Avatars.
- Game - Ghost (4) fix value calculation
