The Tenants - Patch 1.0.5

General
- Implemented free vertical placement for all wall-mounted outlets.
- Added a recovery fix upon game reload for a very peculiar case where the player skips past the Open House tutorial section.
- Fixed another issue with the Sushi Bar room detection, this time fixing it for good.
- Fixed an exploit that would sometimes allow players to add company focuses in residential property open houses.
- Fixed an issue that would sometimes let players use an infinite amount of tenant solver tokens.
- Fixed an issue with the outlets being unavailable to purchase in limited renovation modes.
- Fixed an issue with the finances overview panel not refreshing tenant entries properly for business properties.
- Fixed an issue with duplicated entries in the tenant overview panel for business properties with a large number of employees.
- Fixed an issue with inconsistent wall materials in reviews in some Manhattan apartments.
- Fixed an issue with business properties displaying "-1" vacancies in some cases.
- Fixed an issue with the door color variant popup not appearing.
- Fixed a number of issues with lease extensions when moving the tenant to a different property.
- Fixed a host of issues with many furniture items.
