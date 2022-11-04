 Skip to content

The Tenants update for 4 November 2022

The Tenants - Patch 1.0.5

Patch 1.0.5 · Build 9868677

General
  • Implemented free vertical placement for all wall-mounted outlets.
  • Added a recovery fix upon game reload for a very peculiar case where the player skips past the Open House tutorial section.
  • Fixed another issue with the Sushi Bar room detection, this time fixing it for good.
  • Fixed an exploit that would sometimes allow players to add company focuses in residential property open houses.
  • Fixed an issue that would sometimes let players use an infinite amount of tenant solver tokens.
  • Fixed an issue with the outlets being unavailable to purchase in limited renovation modes.
  • Fixed an issue with the finances overview panel not refreshing tenant entries properly for business properties.
  • Fixed an issue with duplicated entries in the tenant overview panel for business properties with a large number of employees.
  • Fixed an issue with inconsistent wall materials in reviews in some Manhattan apartments.
  • Fixed an issue with business properties displaying "-1" vacancies in some cases.
  • Fixed an issue with the door color variant popup not appearing.
  • Fixed a number of issues with lease extensions when moving the tenant to a different property.
  • Fixed a host of issues with many furniture items.

