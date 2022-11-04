- Fishing System Arrived!
- By Clicking the Fishing Button, you can buy 100 fish baits and start fishing!
- With these fish, you can get items or win Dungeon Keys!
- Changes have been made in the interface.
- Sound fixes made.
- Spelling errors fixed.
Anvil Life update for 4 November 2022
Patchnotes via Steam Community
