 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

Anvil Life update for 4 November 2022

Fishing System Arrived!

Share · View all patches · Build 9867972 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community
  • Fishing System Arrived!
  • By Clicking the Fishing Button, you can buy 100 fish baits and start fishing!
  • With these fish, you can get items or win Dungeon Keys!
  • Changes have been made in the interface.
  • Sound fixes made.
  • Spelling errors fixed.

Changed files in this update

Depot 2103291
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Find out how you can contribute.
Open link