Tunguska: The Visitation update for 4 November 2022

Update 1.56-3 Patch Notes

Patchnotes via Steam Community

  • Fixed a bug with picking up items while sneaking

  • Fixed a bug where the handcar menu cannot be closed

  • Fixed a bug with player still able to run (with mouse click) while stamina depleted and over-carrying

  • Attacking legionnaires will no longer pop up the window about "important faction"

