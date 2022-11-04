-
Fixed a bug with picking up items while sneaking
Fixed a bug where the handcar menu cannot be closed
Fixed a bug with player still able to run (with mouse click) while stamina depleted and over-carrying
Attacking legionnaires will no longer pop up the window about "important faction"
Tunguska: The Visitation update for 4 November 2022
Update 1.56-3 Patch Notes
Patchnotes via Steam Community
Tunguska: The Visitation Win64 Depot 1601971
Changed files in this update