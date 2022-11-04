- Added exclamation particles to indicate battle triggers
- Added gamepad vibration for supported controllers
- Added difficulty prompt when start new game
- Fixed slimes spawning smaller slimes in unreachable areas
- Fixed drop loot spawning loot in unreachable areas
- Fixed new turrets not getting equipped to the same slot
- Fixed troll assassin attack radius being too large
- Fixed unpausing game with gamepad buttons also building a turret
- Removed more miscellaneous dialogues to streamline levels
Dwerve: Prologue update for 4 November 2022
v1.1.0 Patch Notes
Patchnotes via Steam Community
