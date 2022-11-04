 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

Dwerve update for 4 November 2022

v1.1.0 Patch Notes

Share · View all patches · Build 9867499 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community
  • Added exclamation particles to indicate battle triggers
  • Added gamepad vibration for supported controllers
  • Added difficulty prompt when start new game
  • Fixed slimes spawning smaller slimes in unreachable areas
  • Fixed drop loot spawning loot in unreachable areas
  • Fixed new turrets not getting equipped to the same slot
  • Fixed troll assassin attack radius being too large
  • Fixed unpausing game with gamepad buttons also building a turret
  • Removed more miscellaneous dialogues to streamline levels

Changed files in this update

Dwerve Windows 64-bit Depot 1132761
  • Loading history…
Dwerve Mac Depot 1132762
  • Loading history…
Dwerve Linux Depot 1132763
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Find out how you can contribute.
Open link