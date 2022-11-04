This patch comes a bit early to fix a crucial multiplayer bug, but also comes with a really cool new unique, some AI improvements, and quality of life stuff.
0.9.189 - 11/3/22 Paresthesia
- New Unique SMG: Paresthesia. Hit an enemy with 20 pink needles to trigger a large explosion
- Charge.bats now telegraph their charges with a targeting beam
- Heal.bats now stay closer to the player and don't get distracted by full health friendlies
- Low HP enemies now show partially derezzing (helps make them easier to target!)
- Chance to Poison affix values nerfed to align this with other affixes
- Fixed a crucial multiplayer issue where guns wouldn't fire
- Fixed buff display UI text being too long sometimes
- Fixed cluster grenade child grenades not inheriting affixes properly
- Fixed tracking for limited enemy types from one server (like MOS or turrets)
- (Back end preparations for information superhighway and new ranged flying enemy)
