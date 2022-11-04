 Skip to content

Black Ice update for 4 November 2022

0.9.189 - 11/3/22 Paresthesia

Last edited by Wendy

This patch comes a bit early to fix a crucial multiplayer bug, but also comes with a really cool new unique, some AI improvements, and quality of life stuff.

  • New Unique SMG: Paresthesia. Hit an enemy with 20 pink needles to trigger a large explosion
  • Charge.bats now telegraph their charges with a targeting beam
  • Heal.bats now stay closer to the player and don't get distracted by full health friendlies
  • Low HP enemies now show partially derezzing (helps make them easier to target!)
  • Chance to Poison affix values nerfed to align this with other affixes
  • Fixed a crucial multiplayer issue where guns wouldn't fire
  • Fixed buff display UI text being too long sometimes
  • Fixed cluster grenade child grenades not inheriting affixes properly
  • Fixed tracking for limited enemy types from one server (like MOS or turrets)
  • (Back end preparations for information superhighway and new ranged flying enemy)

