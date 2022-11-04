 Skip to content

Dota 2 update for 4 November 2022

ClientVersion 5524

Last edited by Wendy

There are no official patch notes available for this build.

Extra notes

The following changelog has been automatically generated from GameTracking data.

General

  • Updated localization files for Portuguese - Brazil, Bulgarian, Czech, Danish, Dutch, Finnish, French, German, Greek, Hungarian, Italian, Japanese, Spanish - Latin America, Norwegian, Polish, Portuguese - Portugal, Romanian, Spanish - Spain, Swedish, Traditional Chinese, Thai, Turkish, Ukrainian, Vietnamese, Korean, and Russian

Cosmetics

  • Modified Economy Item: Immortal Treasure I 2020
  • Modified Economy Item: Immortal Treasure II 2020
  • Modified Economy Item: Immortal Treasure III 2020
  • Modified Economy Item: Insight of Forlorn Precipice
  • Modified Economy Item: Sullen Shrine
  • Modified Economy Item: Tremors of the Tandem Storm
  • Modified Economy Item: Bloodfeather Frock
  • Modified Economy Item: Battle Pass 2022 Diretide Versus Screen
  • Modified Economy Item: Golden Sullen Shrine

Heroes

  • npc_dota_hero_dark_seer: Added new attribute ItemSlots/9/SlotIndex with value of 9
  • npc_dota_hero_dark_seer: Added new attribute ItemSlots/9/SlotName with value of ability_effects_4
  • npc_dota_hero_dark_seer: Added new attribute ItemSlots/9/SlotText with value of dark_seer_wall_of_replica
  • npc_dota_hero_dark_seer: Added new attribute ItemSlots/9/DisplayInLoadout with value of 0
  • npc_dota_hero_disruptor: Added new attribute ItemSlots/10/SlotIndex with value of 10
  • npc_dota_hero_disruptor: Added new attribute ItemSlots/10/SlotName with value of ability_effects_4
  • npc_dota_hero_disruptor: Added new attribute ItemSlots/10/SlotText with value of disruptor_static_storm
  • npc_dota_hero_disruptor: Added new attribute ItemSlots/10/DisplayInLoadout with value of 0

winter2022

Units

  • Fountain: Attack acquisition range increased from 800 to 1300 (+500)
  • Fountain: Attack range increased from 900 to 1400 (+500)
  • Fountain: Vision daytime range increased from 1000 to 1400 (+400)
  • Fountain: Vision nighttime range increased from 1000 to 1400 (+400)

Changed files in this update

