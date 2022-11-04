Dota 2 update for 4 November 2022
ClientVersion 5524
There are no official patch notes available for this build.
The following changelog has been automatically generated from GameTracking data.
General
- Updated localization files for Portuguese - Brazil, Bulgarian, Czech, Danish, Dutch, Finnish, French, German, Greek, Hungarian, Italian, Japanese, Spanish - Latin America, Norwegian, Polish, Portuguese - Portugal, Romanian, Spanish - Spain, Swedish, Traditional Chinese, Thai, Turkish, Ukrainian, Vietnamese, Korean, and Russian
Cosmetics
- Modified Economy Item: Immortal Treasure I 2020
- Modified Economy Item: Immortal Treasure II 2020
- Modified Economy Item: Immortal Treasure III 2020
- Modified Economy Item: Insight of Forlorn Precipice
- Modified Economy Item: Sullen Shrine
- Modified Economy Item: Tremors of the Tandem Storm
- Modified Economy Item: Bloodfeather Frock
- Modified Economy Item: Battle Pass 2022 Diretide Versus Screen
- Modified Economy Item: Golden Sullen Shrine
Heroes
- npc_dota_hero_dark_seer: Added new attribute
ItemSlots/9/SlotIndexwith value of
9
- npc_dota_hero_dark_seer: Added new attribute
ItemSlots/9/SlotNamewith value of
ability_effects_4
- npc_dota_hero_dark_seer: Added new attribute
ItemSlots/9/SlotTextwith value of
dark_seer_wall_of_replica
- npc_dota_hero_dark_seer: Added new attribute
ItemSlots/9/DisplayInLoadoutwith value of
0
- npc_dota_hero_disruptor: Added new attribute
ItemSlots/10/SlotIndexwith value of
10
- npc_dota_hero_disruptor: Added new attribute
ItemSlots/10/SlotNamewith value of
ability_effects_4
- npc_dota_hero_disruptor: Added new attribute
ItemSlots/10/SlotTextwith value of
disruptor_static_storm
- npc_dota_hero_disruptor: Added new attribute
ItemSlots/10/DisplayInLoadoutwith value of
0
winter2022
Units
- Fountain: Attack acquisition range increased from
800to
1300(+500)
- Fountain: Attack range increased from
900to
1400(+500)
- Fountain: Vision daytime range increased from
1000to
1400(+400)
- Fountain: Vision nighttime range increased from
1000to
1400(+400)
