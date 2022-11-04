 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

NecroBoy : Path to Evilship update for 4 November 2022

Patch version 1.01 4/November/2022

Share · View all patches · Build 9866453 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Various bug fixes

  • fix minions not entering certain platforms
  • fix minions not able to leave 1st boss area
  • fix minion skin image not showing in Soul Level 2
  • fix invisible collision in Soul Level 2

Changed files in this update

Depot 1628891
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Find out how you can contribute.
Open link