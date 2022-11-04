 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

Junkyard Fury 2 update for 4 November 2022

v1.03 - Quick patch, fixed glitch in testing area

Share · View all patches · Build 9866399 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Quick patch, added a couple things to levels, minor changes. Training area had a glitch where the car sometimes wouldn't start after repairing it, should work as intended now.

Changed files in this update

Depot 2077991
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Find out how you can contribute.
Open link