Quick patch, added a couple things to levels, minor changes. Training area had a glitch where the car sometimes wouldn't start after repairing it, should work as intended now.
Junkyard Fury 2 update for 4 November 2022
v1.03 - Quick patch, fixed glitch in testing area
Patchnotes via Steam Community
