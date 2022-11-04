 Skip to content

Steamcore update for 4 November 2022

Bug fixes and army stability

Build 9866275

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Enjoy a few bug fixes relating to sounds and Armies!

More updates coming all the time - tell your mammy and your pappy!

