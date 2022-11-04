 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

SuperPower 3 update for 4 November 2022

Superpower 3 Release Notes - 04.11.2022

Share · View all patches · Build 9866115 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

== version 1.0.4 ==

New Feature

  • Time speed control

UI

  • Button to see private sector trades
  • The RateArrows are now positioned to the left or right of the text box depending on the justification of the text to avoid the text being over the arrows
  • Added top 10 of the best countries of the currently selected thematic map.
  • Fixed a bug where annexation from others would not show in UI

Art

  • more props in world

Behavior

  • Private sector trade with other country private sector NOTE - needs some balancing, right now trades are too easy between AI countries
  • Now show units of every country present in a country at war
  • Countries at war build more units
  • The source of an agreement in a treaty can always refuse the treaty
  • Fixed a bug where regions wouldn't be contested at the start of the game

Data

  • Fixed invalid region names, languages, religions, nuclear level, continents in various countries
  • Names added for Uralic, Dzongkha and Native Dialect.

Fixes

  • Fixed a bug where battle wouldn't be saved. The visual would be there but the units wouldn't fight. Note that this fix will only be applied to all future saves.
  • Fixed a bug where war zone UI would be displayed improperly after loading a saved game
  • Fixed an issue with system monitoring not reverting back client warnings in certain conditions
  • Properly connect names of leaders according to their language
  • Fixed a bug where regions that were being annexed wouldn't display the progress bar upon loading a saved game
  • Fixed a bug where Aktobe region of Kazakhstan fails to be marked for annexation
  • Bugfix where nuclear range thematic map wouldn't show until player as selected another country
  • Fixed a bug where boat could go on land in certain condition
  • Fixed a bug where unit status would always be displayed as moving in the Military UI after moving once
  • fixed crash when trying to move the entire USA army
  • Fixed bug where successful terrorism missions were having no effect.
  • Fixed bug where popup was not shown on successful Coup missions.
  • Fixed bug where Sabotage missions failed to affect the production of the target country
  • Fixed a bug where bringing units home causes nearby units to lose interaction
  • Fixed a bug where War zones would rapidly appear and disappear

Changed files in this update

Depot 1563131
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Find out how you can contribute.
Open link