Superpower 3 Release Notes - 04.11.2022

== version 1.0.4 ==
New Feature
- Time speed control
UI
- Button to see private sector trades
- The RateArrows are now positioned to the left or right of the text box depending on the justification of the text to avoid the text being over the arrows
- Added top 10 of the best countries of the currently selected thematic map.
- Fixed a bug where annexation from others would not show in UI
Art
- more props in world
Behavior
- Private sector trade with other country private sector NOTE - needs some balancing, right now trades are too easy between AI countries
- Now show units of every country present in a country at war
- Countries at war build more units
- The source of an agreement in a treaty can always refuse the treaty
- Fixed a bug where regions wouldn't be contested at the start of the game
Data
- Fixed invalid region names, languages, religions, nuclear level, continents in various countries
- Names added for Uralic, Dzongkha and Native Dialect.
Fixes
- Fixed a bug where battle wouldn't be saved. The visual would be there but the units wouldn't fight. Note that this fix will only be applied to all future saves.
- Fixed a bug where war zone UI would be displayed improperly after loading a saved game
- Fixed an issue with system monitoring not reverting back client warnings in certain conditions
- Properly connect names of leaders according to their language
- Fixed a bug where regions that were being annexed wouldn't display the progress bar upon loading a saved game
- Fixed a bug where Aktobe region of Kazakhstan fails to be marked for annexation
- Bugfix where nuclear range thematic map wouldn't show until player as selected another country
- Fixed a bug where boat could go on land in certain condition
- Fixed a bug where unit status would always be displayed as moving in the Military UI after moving once
- fixed crash when trying to move the entire USA army
- Fixed bug where successful terrorism missions were having no effect.
- Fixed bug where popup was not shown on successful Coup missions.
- Fixed bug where Sabotage missions failed to affect the production of the target country
- Fixed a bug where bringing units home causes nearby units to lose interaction
- Fixed a bug where War zones would rapidly appear and disappear
Changed files in this update