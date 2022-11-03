 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

Withering Rooms update for 3 November 2022

0.87

Share · View all patches · Build 9865942 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Balance Changes

  • Permanent items like the Samhain Outfit are no longer sellable
  • Curse Rot now deals 4% of health per second instead of a flat 4 points
  • Corpse Hex does more damage
  • Gold Skull Ring and Skull Ring have been adjusted to be more useful
  • Rabbit's Heart Ring has been buffed
  • Skeletons can no longer bleed

Polish

  • The game is no longer extremely dark on HDR displays
  • Significant GPU optimizations, particularly on outdoor scenes - some machines may see up to 4x better framerates
  • Noise Effect shader has been changed - the appearance is more similar to having Noise Effect off
  • The Clerk NPC in the lobby now has a full dialog tree
  • The Observatory puzzle has been reworked to fix all ambiguity around counts
  • The appearance of the Sheet Beast has been improved
  • Dynamic items, such as Labyrinth rings, always appear as "new" items
  • The appearances of the Marble Gallery, Painting Gallery, Upper Parlor, Study, Hedge Maze and Rear House Entrance have all been improved

Bug Fixes

  • Fixed issues around Photograph display, and improved the appearance of taken photographs particularly in outdoor areas
  • Photographs appear in your inventory again
  • Fix Swap Places not working from the intended distance and not properly making enemy projectiles hit them
  • Fix Door Hex not working on some doors in the Attic or Labyrinth
  • Fix Door Hex not doing damage to player when peeking and walking through
  • Starry Flesh is properly permanent now, and the associated NPC tells you the correct amount needed
  • Fix for several issues around monsters entering and leaving rooms, or entering a room and "spacing out"
  • Fix issue where Horace the dog would spawn in odd locations
  • Fix map display issue where rooms could be too small when near stairs
  • Fix "Explore Robert's Room" quest log not clearing
  • Proofreading pass on dialog/lore/items

Changed files in this update

Depot 2006141
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Find out how you can contribute.
Open link