Balance Changes
- Permanent items like the Samhain Outfit are no longer sellable
- Curse Rot now deals 4% of health per second instead of a flat 4 points
- Corpse Hex does more damage
- Gold Skull Ring and Skull Ring have been adjusted to be more useful
- Rabbit's Heart Ring has been buffed
- Skeletons can no longer bleed
Polish
- The game is no longer extremely dark on HDR displays
- Significant GPU optimizations, particularly on outdoor scenes - some machines may see up to 4x better framerates
- Noise Effect shader has been changed - the appearance is more similar to having Noise Effect off
- The Clerk NPC in the lobby now has a full dialog tree
- The Observatory puzzle has been reworked to fix all ambiguity around counts
- The appearance of the Sheet Beast has been improved
- Dynamic items, such as Labyrinth rings, always appear as "new" items
- The appearances of the Marble Gallery, Painting Gallery, Upper Parlor, Study, Hedge Maze and Rear House Entrance have all been improved
Bug Fixes
- Fixed issues around Photograph display, and improved the appearance of taken photographs particularly in outdoor areas
- Photographs appear in your inventory again
- Fix Swap Places not working from the intended distance and not properly making enemy projectiles hit them
- Fix Door Hex not working on some doors in the Attic or Labyrinth
- Fix Door Hex not doing damage to player when peeking and walking through
- Starry Flesh is properly permanent now, and the associated NPC tells you the correct amount needed
- Fix for several issues around monsters entering and leaving rooms, or entering a room and "spacing out"
- Fix issue where Horace the dog would spawn in odd locations
- Fix map display issue where rooms could be too small when near stairs
- Fix "Explore Robert's Room" quest log not clearing
- Proofreading pass on dialog/lore/items
Changed files in this update