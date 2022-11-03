- Performance optimization
- Fixed multiplayer race repeat error
- Fixed memory leak on the physics system
- Fixed weapons pooling system
- Added missing gamepad integration on multiplayer
- Allow multiplayer crossplay with consoles
- Fixed connection with the official server on multiplayer mode
- Increase game stability
- Improve framerate stability
OverShoot Battle Race update for 3 November 2022
Update Notes for v1.0.12 version
Patchnotes via Steam Community
