OverShoot Battle Race update for 3 November 2022

Update Notes for v1.0.12 version

Share · View all patches · Build 9865822

Patchnotes via Steam Community
  • Performance optimization
  • Fixed multiplayer race repeat error
  • Fixed memory leak on the physics system
  • Fixed weapons pooling system
  • Added missing gamepad integration on multiplayer
  • Allow multiplayer crossplay with consoles
  • Fixed connection with the official server on multiplayer mode
  • Increase game stability
  • Improve framerate stability

