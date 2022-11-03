 Skip to content

ToS Gamepad Tester update for 3 November 2022

ToSGT Update v1.03b

Share · View all patches · Build 9865787

Patchnotes via Steam Community

ToS Gamepad Tester v1.03b is live now!

Features & improvements include:

  • New Logos - Takeover Studios Logo has been updated!
  • New Splash Screen - Slightly faster splash screen on load now that there is no Unity Logo ( ͡~ ͜ʖ ͡°)
  • New Links - Links to Takeover Studios website!
  • Updated Info Section - Updated info section about Takeover Studios (me!).
  • Backend Updates - Unity Project version has been updated along with some other backend updates to the latest version. Hopefully decreasing any issues for players (if they were having any).

Cheers.

Takeover Studios.

