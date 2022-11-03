ToSGT Update v1.03b

ToS Gamepad Tester v1.03b is live now!
Features & improvements include:
- New Logos - Takeover Studios Logo has been updated!
- New Splash Screen - Slightly faster splash screen on load now that there is no Unity Logo ( ͡~ ͜ʖ ͡°)
- New Links - Links to Takeover Studios website!
- Updated Info Section - Updated info section about Takeover Studios (me!).
- Backend Updates - Unity Project version has been updated along with some other backend updates to the latest version. Hopefully decreasing any issues for players (if they were having any).
Cheers.
Takeover Studios.
Changed files in this update