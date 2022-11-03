First day patch!

- Fixed a critical bug when, after loading a save or switching between levels, the character couldn't do anything and control of him was lost. The cause was the use of Glock. Now everything works.
- Added the display of the amount of money not only in the main menu, but also in the store directly during the gameplay.
- Removed the description on the money, about Early Access.
- Fixed a bug when the cutscene before the boss battle was constantly repeated at the end.
- Fixed the problem with the attack of the ancients during the insertion of the sword and cutscene.
- Fixed the problem of disappearance of the vinyl disc in the globe, if you open it and do not pick it up, the disc will disappear after loading the save.
- Some grammatical edits in the texts.
- Fixed a bug when, after saving with Molotov in his hands, loading the game, the character got stuck.
- Fixed a bug of the disappearance of the pocket watch in the apartment, lying near the policeman.
- The final boss Saron deals a little less damage than before.
