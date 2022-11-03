 Skip to content

Eternal Evil update for 3 November 2022

First day patch!

Eternal Evil update for 3 November 2022

Patchnotes via Steam Community
  1. Fixed a critical bug when, after loading a save or switching between levels, the character couldn't do anything and control of him was lost. The cause was the use of Glock. Now everything works.
  2. Added the display of the amount of money not only in the main menu, but also in the store directly during the gameplay.
  3. Removed the description on the money, about Early Access.
  4. Fixed a bug when the cutscene before the boss battle was constantly repeated at the end.
  5. Fixed the problem with the attack of the ancients during the insertion of the sword and cutscene.
  6. Fixed the problem of disappearance of the vinyl disc in the globe, if you open it and do not pick it up, the disc will disappear after loading the save.
  7. Some grammatical edits in the texts.
  8. Fixed a bug when, after saving with Molotov in his hands, loading the game, the character got stuck.
  9. Fixed a bug of the disappearance of the pocket watch in the apartment, lying near the policeman.
  10. The final boss Saron deals a little less damage than before.

Changed files in this update

