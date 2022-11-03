 Skip to content

Time Break Chronicles update for 3 November 2022

Patch version 0.5.05b (Beta Branch)

This patch includes more fixes and balance adjustments based on recent feedback for the recent beta.

Changelog for version 0.5.05b

  • Act 4 final boss attributes and skills buffed a bit, in order to provide more of a challenge
  • Fallen's Mortal Sin bonuses reduced
  • Reduced Rune Scribe's Arcane Wisdom bonuses
  • Iana's Bow relic bonus increased to +15
  • Dark Prism's effect sprite will now scale to cover bigger enemy sprites
  • Characters with Read Omen will no longer give free turns to other characters with Read Omen
  • Fixed Wolfman and Vampire quests not properly counting summons for their ally type requirements
  • Fixed Cursed' Extinguished Soul to give the proper updated MP values
  • Fixed uses count on Syrette and Painkillers skills
  • Fixed max town level, which should have been set to 21. This should give access to the new Time Break skill, if you reach level 21.
  • Fixed Fallen's Contrition quest id conflicting with the quest id for one of the new bosses. If you previously completed this quest, you will need to enter a battle with Fallen in the party, and it should mark the new quest id as complete.
  • Fixed Inscriber form's Arcane Glyphs interface issues
  • Fixed some issues with Fallen's Flight and Grab animations in certain situations
  • Fixed in-battle description for Dark Prism skill being too long
  • Fixed in-battle description for Void Blast skill being too long
  • Fixed Rune Scribe's Imbue Rune skill levels not working properly
  • Fixed Rune Scribe's Maintaining the Guard quest not completing properly
  • Fixed Firefighter's Heroism stacks being lost when a summon died
  • Fixed crash from enemy Chemist using Mix skill
  • Fixed crash from infinite loop between Undeterred and Tainted Blood passives

