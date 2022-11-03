 Skip to content

Online Adult Content Manager update for 3 November 2022

OACM Update v2.07a

Share · View all patches · Build 9865384 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community
  • New Logos - Takeover Studios Logo has been updated!
  • New Splash Screen - Slightly faster splash screen on load now that there is no Unity Logo ( ͡~ ͜ʖ ͡°)
  • New Links - Links to Kink Master Studios & Takeover Studios websites!
  • Updated Info Section - Updated info section about Kink Master Studios/Takeover Studios (me!).
  • Backend Updates - Unity Project version has been updated along with some other backend updates to the latest version. Hopefully decreasing any issues for players (if they were having any).

Cheers.

Kink Master Studios/Takeover Studios.

Online Adult Content Manager Windows Depot 1579731
Online Adult Content Manager Depot - MacOS Depot 1579732
Online Adult Content Manager Depot - Linux Depot 1579733
