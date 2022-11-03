Barbaria 0.9.6 Content Update

New Features:
- Rise N Grind: Unlock a new Stronghold station with daily challenges to complete and a workout gym for your minions.
- New Weapon: Bomb Bag
- New Weapon: Throwing Axe Bag
- New Structure: Skeleton Pride - Boost all skeletons on fragment
- New Tile: The Claw
- Skies: Unlock different skies to customize your realm with a specific exterior and lighting
Improvements and Fixes:
- Increased Champion health
- Sticky snapping when placing structures and minions on your realm
- Fixed NPC arrows not getting proper damage level set
- Fix some rare bugs with initial account creation causing black screens on launch
- Fix NPCs throwing items into the floor when on different levels
- Fix guys not running onto fragments when moving wall blocking desired path
- Various performance optimizations and visual improvements
Note for Virtual Desktop Quest users:
- We have a known issue where our boot up view recentering isn't coming through on Virtual Desktop and can result in throw targeting and other velocity calculations being off. As a work around, once the game fully launches into the stronghold, hold down the Oculus button on your right Quest controller to recenter manually and that should fix things.
Changed files in this update