Various fixes

Hello!
This is another one of them bug fixes. It was originally meant to release along with some other stuff, including the upcoming expansion, but I separated it and released it now.
Fixed an issue that caused the cheat code to start Chapter 4 early to not work.
Added the cheat code to start Chapter 2 early.
Minor visual improvements in various places.
Added the "Sewing Kit" item to Chapter 1.
Did a backflip.
Renamed things in the options to be full words instead of abbreviations. (ie "Background Music" instead of BGM)
Changed files in this update