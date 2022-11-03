 Skip to content

Fadry update for 3 November 2022

Various fixes

Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Hello!
This is another one of them bug fixes. It was originally meant to release along with some other stuff, including the upcoming expansion, but I separated it and released it now.

Fixed an issue that caused the cheat code to start Chapter 4 early to not work.

Added the cheat code to start Chapter 2 early.

Minor visual improvements in various places.

Added the "Sewing Kit" item to Chapter 1.

Did a backflip.

Renamed things in the options to be full words instead of abbreviations. (ie "Background Music" instead of BGM)

