Various fixes

Hello!

This is another one of them bug fixes. It was originally meant to release along with some other stuff, including the upcoming expansion, but I separated it and released it now.

Fixed an issue that caused the cheat code to start Chapter 4 early to not work.

Added the cheat code to start Chapter 2 early.

Minor visual improvements in various places.

Added the "Sewing Kit" item to Chapter 1.

Did a backflip.

Renamed things in the options to be full words instead of abbreviations. (ie "Background Music" instead of BGM)