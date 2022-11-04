 Skip to content

Paramount Hero update for 4 November 2022

Bugfixes & UI improvements

Share · View all patches · Build 9864922 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community
  • Fixes issue where monsters could be attacked from afar using spells/skills/projectiles, but would not counter-attack.
  • Added confirmation popup when advancing level.

Changed files in this update

Windows Depot 1338732
