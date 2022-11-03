- Added a "Max Send Rate" setting to the Miscellaneous settings. This will limit the maximum amount of data that Cosmoteer can send every second, measured in kilobytes per second. The default is 10000 (10 MBps).
- Bugfix: Multiplayer games with more than two players could experience disconnects when loading or resyncing large game files.
- Bugfix: Rare "Audio groups not yet initialized" crash when starting Cosmoteer.
- Bugfix: Freeze in very specific circumstances when a formation of ships approaches a point of interest or custom marker.
- Bugfix: The "When Enemy Spotted" setting was being hidden when the "Show Blips For Off-Screen Ships" setting was disabled.
Cosmoteer: Starship Architect & Commander update for 3 November 2022
Update 0.20.12 Patch Notes
Patchnotes via Steam Community
Some depots below may not display changed files because our bot does not own the specific depot or game.
Game can be donated with a key, by sending a gift, or using curator system.
Cosmoteer Core Depot 799601
- Loading history…
Cosmoteer x86 Depot 799602
- Loading history…
Cosmoteer x64 Depot 799603
- Loading history…
Changed files in this update