Cosmoteer: Starship Architect & Commander update for 3 November 2022

Update 0.20.12 Patch Notes

Update 0.20.12 Patch Notes

Patchnotes via Steam Community
  • Added a "Max Send Rate" setting to the Miscellaneous settings. This will limit the maximum amount of data that Cosmoteer can send every second, measured in kilobytes per second. The default is 10000 (10 MBps).
  • Bugfix: Multiplayer games with more than two players could experience disconnects when loading or resyncing large game files.
  • Bugfix: Rare "Audio groups not yet initialized" crash when starting Cosmoteer.
  • Bugfix: Freeze in very specific circumstances when a formation of ships approaches a point of interest or custom marker.
  • Bugfix: The "When Enemy Spotted" setting was being hidden when the "Show Blips For Off-Screen Ships" setting was disabled.

