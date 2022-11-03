 Skip to content

Beneath Oresa update for 3 November 2022

0.2.10 - Patch Update

Patchnotes via Steam Community
  • Fixed some localization issues ;
  • Improved counterattack animation ;
  • Fixed a UI issue where sometimes cards would overlap each other ;
  • Fixed some minor UI & text issues ;
  • Fixed an instability linked to steam achievements ;
  • Fixed an instability linked to attacks’ SFX ;

