- Fixed some localization issues ;
- Improved counterattack animation ;
- Fixed a UI issue where sometimes cards would overlap each other ;
- Fixed some minor UI & text issues ;
- Fixed an instability linked to steam achievements ;
- Fixed an instability linked to attacks’ SFX ;
Beneath Oresa update for 3 November 2022
0.2.10 - Patch Update
