Gamepad support available on PTR

⚠ Make sure that Steam doesn't select a gamepad control scheme for you. Use the default scheme so you use the built-in controller support. ⚠ If you are moving the mouse cursor with your stick, it is not the built-in control scheme. ⚠

Hello fellow Tiny Rogues,

after some weeks of work, here is the first official version of the controller support for Tiny Rogues.

Try it out now on the PTR! You might have to restart Steam to get the patch immediately.

How can I enter the PTR?

In your game list in the Steam library, right-click Tiny Rogues, select _Properties _and then Betas. Use the drop-down option to select the _public-test-realm _branch of the game.

What's up with the schedule described in the "What I'm working on"-post?

Without going too much into detail, my originally given dates and the order for rolling out updates have changed a bit. A lot of stuff is going on in my real life and the implementation of gamepad support took more effort than expected. All in all, this just means updates come a few weeks later than expected. I will work on Cloud Saves next, then on the promised Cinder system.

What happened in v0.1.7a on the PTR?

I added a new tab to the options menu which allows configuring some options and all button bindings regarding the gamepad controll scheme.

I also want to mention, technically this update introduces "controlling the game without the mouse" and not just gamepad support. Which means you can now also play the game just with your keyboard.

While the new control scheme obviously makes it possible to control all menus with gamepad, the main part of gameplay consists of running around and shooting at enemies.

For this purpose, I have split weapons into 2 categories of how they are aimed.

Aimed weapons

Targeted weapons

Aimed weapons are weapons that shoot into a direction, e.g.: swords, bows, wands, ...

Targeted weapons are weapons that will target a specific location, e.g.: mortar attacks from spell books or rain attacks from staves. For this a sort of virtual cross-hair can be moved around.

Depending on the aim type, weapons will also be affected differently by aim assist.

Aimed weapons will lock to the nearest enemy in the pressed aim direction. If aim assist is at 100% the aim direction will be ignored completely, which means you can play the game without aiming at all.

Targeted weapons will lock to the nearest enemy to the virtual cross-hair. If aim assist is at 100% the lock-on range of the cross-hair is infinitely big which again means, effectively you can play the game without aiming at all.

Additionally, I have also introduced a simple movement prediction for these weapons which is active as soon as aim assist is locked on an enemy. The movement prediction considers how long it takes for the attack to impact (e.g.: until a meteor drops from sky) and then aim accordingly ahead of the moving enemy. It might not always be 100% accurate but it should help a lot to play these weapons.

For the true twin-stick experience, make sure to put aim assist to 0%.





I am looking forward to your feedback and I hope I can soon roll out the mouse-less control scheme to the main game branch!

Join the discord and give me feedback directly in the #ptr-feedback channel.

PS: I also know already about a bug, right now the credits panel in the title screen cannot be opened with controllers.