 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

Intruder update for 3 November 2022

Hotfix - Build 2414

Share · View all patches · Build 9864548 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community
  • Should fix issue where players were occasionally moved or launched upon respawning, let us know on the Discord if there are any issues! https://superbossgames.com/chat

Changed files in this update

Intruder Content Depot 518151
  • Loading history…
Intruder Win Depot 518153
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Find out how you can contribute.
Open link