Weekly Update: Week 5

- Fix bug: Heal soldier when promoted (Unlock skill)
- Fix bug: Remove skillbar when soldier leaves battlefield
- Fix Bug: The ghost of the dinosaur should appear correctly now.
- Fix Bug: Min visual bug when starting a run
- Fix Bug: When continuing a game, missing information from the waifu skill
The following bonuses are added:
- ❤️Noble heart : All soldiers recover health when starting a battle
- ❤️Oppressed heart: All soldiers recover health at the end of the first wave
- ❤️Generous Heart: All soldiers recover health when a wave ends
- ❤️Brave Heart: Deployed soldiers recover health when fighting a boss
- ❤️Strong Heart: Deployed soldiers recover health by winning a battle
- ❤️Intrepid Heart: A soldier recovers health by killing an enemy
- ❤️Dual Heart: Double any healing for soldiers
Probability in rewards is modified, so that the player obtains better rewards (Weapons, Bonus, Etc.), earlier in the run.
Changed Waifu Skill:
- Red Tempest: Go from 90 to 80 of energy required.
- Sky Glory: Go from 80 to 70 energy required
Changed files in this update