Throb of Lovegirl: A Ero Waifu TD update for 3 November 2022

Weekly Update: Week 5

  • Fix bug: Heal soldier when promoted (Unlock skill)
  • Fix bug: Remove skillbar when soldier leaves battlefield
  • Fix Bug: The ghost of the dinosaur should appear correctly now.
  • Fix Bug: Min visual bug when starting a run
  • Fix Bug: When continuing a game, missing information from the waifu skill

The following bonuses are added:

  • ❤️Noble heart : All soldiers recover health when starting a battle
  • ❤️Oppressed heart: All soldiers recover health at the end of the first wave
  • ❤️Generous Heart: All soldiers recover health when a wave ends
  • ❤️Brave Heart: Deployed soldiers recover health when fighting a boss
  • ❤️Strong Heart: Deployed soldiers recover health by winning a battle
  • ❤️Intrepid Heart: A soldier recovers health by killing an enemy
  • ❤️Dual Heart: Double any healing for soldiers

Probability in rewards is modified, so that the player obtains better rewards (Weapons, Bonus, Etc.), earlier in the run.

Changed Waifu Skill:

  • Red Tempest: Go from 90 to 80 of energy required.
  • Sky Glory: Go from 80 to 70 energy required

