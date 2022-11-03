 Skip to content

Cleaning The System update for 3 November 2022

1.18.3 - Background + Gate Changes

Share · View all patches · Build 9864332

Patchnotes via Steam Community
  • Gate Bumper Bump Changed to Side Bump
  • Gate Bumps no longer reset velocity
  • Default Background changed
  • Background options available for custom levels in level editor

