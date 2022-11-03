- Gate Bumper Bump Changed to Side Bump
- Gate Bumps no longer reset velocity
- Default Background changed
- Background options available for custom levels in level editor
Cleaning The System update for 3 November 2022
1.18.3 - Background + Gate Changes
