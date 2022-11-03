 Skip to content

Wally and the FANTASTIC PREDATORS update for 3 November 2022

November 3 Update

Share · View all patches · Build 9864120 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Changes:

  • Removed flags from the language selection menu.
  • Removed "NATIVE MOUSE" from settings, this only worked on 32-Bit Windows anyway, replaced with an option to enable free axes movement for the target crosshair in gamepad mode, enable this if you aim with a Steam Deck touchpad and the target will no longer be locked to a circle, it will be able to move freely inside it (and the radius is larger).
  • Upgraded the Steamworks extension to latest from YoYoGames.
  • Upgraded the Steamworks SDK to latest 1.55.
  • Upgraded to GameMaker 2022.9.1 runtime.
  • Rebuilt with latest Apple development tools (sorry about that, Apple forced our hand).

This update actualizes Wally with builds Ver. 1.0.2 on Switch and Ver. 01.03 on PS4.

