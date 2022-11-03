November 3 Update

Changes:
- Removed flags from the language selection menu.
- Removed "NATIVE MOUSE" from settings, this only worked on 32-Bit Windows anyway, replaced with an option to enable free axes movement for the target crosshair in gamepad mode, enable this if you aim with a Steam Deck touchpad and the target will no longer be locked to a circle, it will be able to move freely inside it (and the radius is larger).
- Upgraded the Steamworks extension to latest from YoYoGames.
- Upgraded the Steamworks SDK to latest 1.55.
- Upgraded to GameMaker 2022.9.1 runtime.
- Rebuilt with latest Apple development tools (sorry about that, Apple forced our hand).
This update actualizes Wally with builds Ver. 1.0.2 on Switch and Ver. 01.03 on PS4.
Changed files in this update