- Fixed canyon mesh for DX11
- Corrected AI duplication for vehicles, weird behaviour when moving.
- Vehicles will have priority on roads and soldier will try to go on the sides.
The siege of Brimir update for 3 November 2022
EA v0.04.1 Small patch
