The siege of Brimir update for 3 November 2022

EA v0.04.1 Small patch

Patchnotes via Steam Community
  • Fixed canyon mesh for DX11
  • Corrected AI duplication for vehicles, weird behaviour when moving.
  • Vehicles will have priority on roads and soldier will try to go on the sides.

