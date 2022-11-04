 Skip to content

Gloam update for 4 November 2022

Gloam v0.23

Build 9863832

Gameplay changes:

  • Increased Ghost movement speed to allow them to overtake players and freeze rooms faster.
  • Reduced the number of ghost players required to freeze a zone.

Quality of life changes:

  • The player indicator now shows ghost players as blue flames, to differentiate between when a player has died, and when they have left the game.

Bug fixes:

  • Fixed a strange bug where the host's mini-game would quit if another player completed the Candle Keeper mini-game.
  • Fixed a bug where you could collect flames through walls, and also made them easier to collect from further away.
  • Fixed the aspect ratio of emotes so that they don't look squished any more.

