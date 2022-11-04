Gloam v0.23

Gameplay changes:
- Increased Ghost movement speed to allow them to overtake players and freeze rooms faster.
- Reduced the number of ghost players required to freeze a zone.
Quality of life changes:
- The player indicator now shows ghost players as blue flames, to differentiate between when a player has died, and when they have left the game.
Bug fixes:
- Fixed a strange bug where the host's mini-game would quit if another player completed the Candle Keeper mini-game.
- Fixed a bug where you could collect flames through walls, and also made them easier to collect from further away.
- Fixed the aspect ratio of emotes so that they don't look squished any more.
